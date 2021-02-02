TEXARKANA, Texas - Fire crews are investigating the cause of a vacant hotel fire in Texarkana, Texas Tuesday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. at the Quality Inn Hotel on North Stateline Avenue. Firefighters said the building was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.
Fire officials believe the fire started in the front southeast corner of the building. The fire marshal says he does not know the exact cause of the fire, but firefighters have responded to same vacant hotel around Christmas.
No injuries were reported. City crews plan to demolished the building.