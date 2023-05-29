TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana Funeral Homes hosted a Memorial Day service to commemorate American military heroes on Monday afternoon at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Observers traveled through an avenue of U.S. flags featuring over 285 flags on the drive to the service and over 1,200 U.S. flags decorating the graves of veterans.
First Assembly of God Pastor Josh Lee was the guest speaker and described his years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Pastor Lee said many of his brothers are attending other ceremonies just like the one today, around the country, being awarded medals for things they did 20 years ago.
“These are the things that we see, these are the things that we face, but the things that haunt us are the ones that went with us, that never came home.” Said Pastor Lee, “They still resonate in my mind.”