Health officials in the Texarkana area are seeing an uptick in a highly contagious virus in children.
The symptoms typically mimic the common cold, but in some cases, children have been hospitalized.
Health Care Express providers in the Texarkana area are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.
"It's very contagious. It's droplet, just like the flu or common cold, so hand washing is huge," said Sheila West, Health Care Express Nurse Practitioner.
West says she's seen several cases of RSV this winter.
Symptoms include, a runny nose, cough, fever, and sore throat.
She says severe cases also include wheezing or difficulty breathing.
There is no immunization against RSV.
West says they can only help relief the symptoms.
"Those children with the illness need to drink lots of fluids, use fever control if needed. We can give them cough medicines if needed to help dry some things up and get a little relief. Sometimes we can do steroids," explained West.
West says prevention is key, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying away from social settings if you have the illness.
"At this point, we've just notified our staff to let them know there are cases in the community, and just to stay on top of it for the safety of the community," said Amanda Gainey, Training Center Child Development Center Director.
She says if they get word that a child is sick, they take immediate action.
"At this time of the year, you just take extra-precautionaries, proper hand-washing, and sanitizing toys," said Gainey.
RSV can be diagnosed in adults, but doctors say it's more common in children.
In fact, by the age of two, they say most children will have had some form of RSV.
The virus most commonly seen during the winter months.
For more information about the virus check out this link to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.