TEXARKANA, Texas – Vero’s Latino store and Juanito’s, along with many others in the Hispanic community in Texarkana, are coming together on Sunday to hold a fundraiser for the Olalde family who recently lost four lives to a fatal shooting in their home in Nash, Texas.
The event will have many vendors offering authentic Mexican food such as street tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, gorditas, cups of fresh fruit, drinks, candies, desserts and more.
Also, there will be a slide for the kids and a mechanical bull to ride.
The bazaar will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vero’s at 2108 New Boston Rd. and 100% of the proceeds will go to the family’s funeral fund.