The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is taking their mission to the streets with the 4th annual Bridge City Project.
The challenge is simple: They're asking each participant to try and raise a minimum of $100, and spend the night outside in a cardboard box.
Organizers say their hoping to have at least 100 boxes at the corner of Fifth and Oak Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Jennifer Laurent with the Texarkana Homeless Coalition says the Bridge City Project is meant to be a challenge to community leaders and residents to raise awareness and funds to a segment of the community who are most in need.
For one night participants will spend the night outside in cardboard boxes experiencing the plight of the homeless.
"We know this is not exactly what they face. We know it's much worse and much more dangerous, but on some level we're able to experience it. Hopefully, we'll learn a little more about how to better serve," explained Laurent.
She says their goal is to raise about $15,000.
Some of those funds will go towards building scholarships, and sending people to school to learn a trade.
Christopher Harvin has been in and out of the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter for seven years, but is looking forward to getting his life back on track.
"This is awesome. I can't explain in words how much this means to me," said Harvin.
He will soon be benefiting from the coalition's fundraiser this spring at Texarkana College.
"It means my life is about to change completely. I'll go from homeless to a good paying job in welding. I'm going into a good trade," said Harvin.
The event will also fund a VISTA position to coordinate homeless services, and provide training for direct service agencies.