Texarkana homeless shelter prepares for coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana's homeless and emergency shelters are preparing for the coronavirus.
The homeless population is more vulnerable to contagious illnesses because they sleep in close quarters, either at encampments or shelters.
The Salvation Army in Texarkana, Ark., is not only monitoring people for symptoms, but it is taking steps to ward off a potential outbreak at the shelter. There are nearly 35 people, including three families, who live inside the facility.
Shelter staff have been cleaning surfaces and spreading the word about the virus. Everyone must sanitize and wash their hands upon entering the building.
"I believe at the Salvation Army we face it a little tougher than most, excluding the hospitals, those that come here can not afford health care," explained Ashley Smalley of Salvation Army of Texarkana.
Salvation Army officials say anyone showing symptoms is referred to either the Grace Clinic or Genesis Prime Care Clinic. They're also following all CDC guidelines.
The state of Arkansas has reported six presumptive cases of coronavirus -- all of which are all in the central part of the state.