Texarkana homeless shelter preparing Thanksgiving for hundreds

TEXARKANA, Texas - With Thanksgiving only a week away, now may be the perfect time to think about ways to give back to the community for the holiday.
The Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter is asking for volunteers and donations to help feed more than 400 people on Thanksgiving Day.
Organizers say they started at the first of the month getting donations and preparing the menu.
Volunteers are cooking about 35 turkeys, 30 hams, several side dishes and dessert for the shelter's community meal.
The shelter pantry is starting to fill up for the big celebration.
All the food is donated by the community.
Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter is a free emergency shelter for men and women.
Thanksgiving Coordinator Glenda Thrash says the meal is for the homeless, and low-income residents who cannot have their own holiday dinner.
"So many people come up and thank us for what we're doing, these are the people eating. However, it is us who are actually blessed because that's what we should do is give back and it's such a blessing to give," said Thrash.
Organizers plan to have up to 100 volunteers helping serve and cleanup.
The Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, stop by the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter at 401 Oak Street in Texarkana, Texas.