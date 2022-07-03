TEXARKANA, Texas – On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the Texarkana Texas Independent School District board meeting members listened to Mother Samantha Knox voicing her concern over her daughters’ safety who attend Wake Village Elementary School.
After Knox’s speech during the open forum, the board took a 90-minute break, and then the meeting reconvened to address parents’ concerns about their children's safety in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas’ Robb Elementary School tragedy after the fatal school shooting tragedy on May 24, 2022 leaving 19 children and two adults dead.
Because of this fatal event, many schools were prompted across the state of Texas to re-evaluate their safety protocols.
As a result, during a May 25 board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said the district planned to reassess safer measures for preparedness.
To ensure the students’ and the staff’s safety while at school, the board highlighted some actionable strategies to implement at some schools.
First, the board of trustees proposed and approved spending approximately $1.95 million from the balance of its funds on the schools with the most need for safety precautions.
The plans for the funds included installing and upgrading additional school safety measures across its campuses.
Upgrades were planned for security fencing, electronic security devices, additional cameras and security glass film for all entrance doors.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for July 27, 2022.