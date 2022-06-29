TEXARKANA, Texas – The scheduled board meeting for the Texarkana Texas Independent School District at the Waterall Drive office on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. had an unexpected emotional appeal from a concerned parent, during its open forum.
The meeting began as usual with the invocation and pledge of allegiance.
Next up was the very informative presentation by the Long-Range Planning Committee which focused on the needs of the schools in order of priority.
But, no one was prepared for the open forum plea given by Samantha Knox, a mother who had the courage to speak up about what most parents worry about for their own children: their safety and security in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.
During her emotional time at the podium, Knox confessed she was used to public speaking, however, the issue she was tackling stirred up emotions that were hard for her to control.
Panning the room, the obvious expressions on the faces present at the school board meeting were downtrodden.
The timer on the overhead projector was set for the usual five minutes and when the timer hit zero, someone slid the timer off the screen to give space and empathy to the speaker.
Knox told the board her children attend Wake Village Elementary School, and she expressed her appreciation for the school and the district.
Knox said when the Uvalde shooting took place, she had just celebrated her daughter’s ceremony where they celebrated her A and B Honor roll and her excellence in math and reading and that it was such a great day.
She said, “However, when tragedy struck in Uvalde on May 24, Robb Elementary had also just celebrated their award ceremonies as well.”
When she found out the news, Knox said she wept, and she could picture her own daughter’s faces where she saw the other children’s faces as victims of the fatal shooting.
After countless sleepless nights, Knox could not stop thinking about how it could have been her own children.
Knox said she could not help but realize the school her daughters attended also has vulnerable access points.
Knox said an anonymous teacher from an undisclosed school had confided in her that there is a door access into a hallway that locks from the inside where children are left unsupervised to go use the restrooms and anyone of the children could easily open the door to let someone in.
This vulnerable access point is close to the teacher’s classroom and the teacher told the principal about it and requested something be done about it after the last school shooting to no avail.
“As a teacher, I’m responsible for about 20 little people.”
Knox said her concern is there is not one resource officer on any one of their campuses. “No armed police officer is found when you enter our campuses.”
Knox talked about Kentucky as a state passing a law that enforces there is to be an armed resource officer at every school campus in Kentucky.
Knox concluded by saying, “So my purpose of attending this meeting today is to ask you, Mr. President, and board members, if T.I.S.D. is planning on hiring any resource officers to be implemented at each elementary campus. And if that is not on the agenda, I would like to know why not? And I would request that that would be put on the agenda and that it would be something that would be discussed in the future. Hopefully sooner than later. Thank you.”