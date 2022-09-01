TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas.
Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the country to celebrate the event, along with the Texarkana DAR chapter and others representing the Arkansas Society held at The First United Methodist Church on Thursday.
Fort said, “My family wanted to be here to witness this.”
In studying her genealogy, Fort was able to trace her lineage to a son born in 1843 to an enslaved African American woman and the great-grandson of a white landowner who had furnished supplies in North Carolina during the American Revolution.
Fort’s lineage was verified in May by NSDAR for membership and she was the first African American to apply for membership in the state of Arkansas.
Gale Markley of Jonesboro, State Regent of the Arkansas State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) said the first African American woman joined NSDAR in 1977 and “there are hundreds of African American women in our National Society membership” today.
Members of NSDAR are women who come from diverse backgrounds and hold a variety of interests. It is one of the world’s largest service organizations for women.
Their common bond is their lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution. Any woman who is 18 and older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove this lineage is eligible to join.
Fort said ASDAR members she has met throughout her journey to membership “have been most welcoming.”
“I hope women of color will be inspired to know that all things are possible. It is time to help remove the racial barriers that once hindered this nation from making progress, by joining the DAR organization,” said Fort.