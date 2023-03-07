TEXARKANA, Texas – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas along with American Electric Power launch a free outdoor fitness court at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park on Tuesday for the National Fitness Campaign.
The outdoor gym creates equal access to people 14 and over, adapts to all fitness levels, and allows users to move at their own pace.
Digital access to a “coach-in-your-pocket” can be downloaded from the free Fitness Court App.
“This Fitness Court is an excellent addition to Spring Lake Park, which will provide an additional resource for our residents,” said City Manager David Orr. “We are grateful to see our parks continue to grow and want to thank our partners and staff for all the hard work they’ve done to make this a reality for our community.”