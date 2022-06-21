TEARKANA, Ark. - The Tuesday evening Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors meeting offered a presentation on behalf of the Texarkana Water Utilities’ (TWU) Executive Director Gary Smith and NewGen Strategies and Solutions regarding the need for work in Texarkana’s water and sewage system.
The work will improve the water and sewage system, and in turn, yield higher rates in water bills for residential and commercial accounts to help offset the cost.
The sites needing the most focus are the areas of Interstate 49 and Tennessee Road, Highway 71 and Blackman Ferry Road, Dooley Ferry Road, Sugar Hill Road nd I-49, Lakewood Pressure Plane, TWU sewer, Nix Creek sewer trunk main, Arkansas lift stations, Millwood water treatment plant, North Texarkana at the waste water treatment plant and the dead end mains.
The estimated cost is $130 million.
The project includes replacing existing water pipes, adding generators and fixing the pressure in higher populated areas.
Officials said at the meeting that Texarkana and many other communities in the region were behind in keeping up with necessary maintenance in their water systems also.
Maintenance is behind by approximately 10 years, but the directors said they are doing their best to make decisions quickly and feasibly for the city water system itself, as well as looking out for the residents and businesses.
The anticipated resolution is hoped for by October.