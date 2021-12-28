TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana, Texas, man is in jail, accused of supplying illegal drugs to a woman who almost died, authorities said.
Police charged Conner Morgan, 21, with delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury. He is held in the Bi-State Jail on a $75,000 bond. Morgan's bond for a previous robbery arrest in 2020 has been revoked.
Police said Morgan supplied fentanyl to an 18-year-old girl, who accidentally overdosed thinking the pills were prescription pain killers. The girl's mother found her Sunday night not breathing and with no heartbeat.
Her mother called 911 and was performing CPR when first-responders arrived. The girl had started breathing again and was taken to the hospital by LifeNet EMS.
Investigator Colton Johnson said the girl got the pills from Morgan earlier in the evening. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, Johnson said.
Medical personnel said the girl could have died but is expected to make a full recovery.