HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. – A Howard County judge reported his truck was stolen from his residence on Thursday.
Xavier Melton, 28, of Texarkana, has a warrant out for his arrest from the Howard County Sheriff for alleged theft of property.
Judge Bryan Chesshir reported his 2022 GMC Sierra was stolen from his home and later the truck was found at a Nashville apartment complex.
Officials found the truck ransacked and cash and two handguns were missing, according to an affidavit.
Also, evidence showed scratches on the tailgate, something had been unloaded and there were drag marks leading to one of the apartments.
A business surveillance camera allegedly showed Melton driving the judge’s truck.