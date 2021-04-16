TEXARKANA, Texas - Police arrested 23 year old Terrell Childs for Injury to a Child with Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Injury.
Childs had been babysitting his girlfriend's three year old son at their home when he suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks in late March. The child was later taken to a local hospital, where the staff there contacted CPS. He had to be transferred to another hospital in the Dallas area because the injury was so severe.
Childs' explanation of what happened immediately seemed suspect to Detective Tabitha Smith. She later determined that Childs had purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his diaper.
She then obtained a warrant for him, and he was arrested at the police department on Monday.
Childs is being held in the Bi-State Jail on the felony charge with a bond of $75,000.