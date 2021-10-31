TEXARKANA, Texas - Police arrest a man wanted in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured nine others at an event venue in Texarkana, Texas.
Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, has been charged with aggravated assault, and has additional charges pending.
Authorities say McElroy turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight at Octavia's Activity Center in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard.
Police say a man opened fire on a crowd of nearly 200 people who were attending a Halloween party.
When officers arrived, there was a large crowd in the parking lot and nine people inside the building who had been shot.
When we got here, I understand there was a large crowd in the parking lot involved in several fights. So, we requested assistance from any and everybody that was available," said Officer Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
Authorities say nine people drove themselves to the hospital and one person in critical condition was transported by ambulance.
The victims were treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital.
Police said a 20-year old man dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Police have not said whether McElroy walked in or was attending the party prior to shots being fired.