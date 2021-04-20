TEXARKANA, Tx- A Texarkana man is in custody after taking police on a chase in a stolen car.
Bryan Yeager, 35, has been charged with Felony Fleeing after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.
Instead, he took them on a chase through south Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. Then he fled to Genoa, Arkansas, and back into Texarkana. Yeager eventually turned down a cul-de-sac, and that's when police arrested him.
Investigators say the car Yeager was driving was stolen out of Texarkana, Arkansas.