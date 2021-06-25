TEXARKANA, Tx- A suspected gunman is behind bars after shooting a man who had been romantically involved with his girlfriend.
Kevin Meredith, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting Kristoffer Landers, 24, on Wednesday.
The Bowie County Sheriff's Office said Meredith admitted to shooting Landers. They say Landers came to Meredith's house, beat on the door, and threatened him. Meredith answered the door with a gun and fired.
Landers was shot in the arm and torso. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
Bowie County deputies say Meredith's girlfriend had been romantically involved with Landers, and that led to the shooting.