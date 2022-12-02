TEXARKANA, Texas – A crash involving an 18-wheeler left two dead in Clay County, Texas near Bellevue.
The double fatal crash happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday on U.S. Highway 287 outside of Bellevue, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing.
Terrance Bradley, 47, was traveling north on Highway 287 and attempted to make a U-turn. He failed to yield the right-of-way and drove into the path of a car-hauling trailer, causing the collision, Buesing said.
Bradley, of Texarkana, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.