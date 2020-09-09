TEXARKANA, Ar. - A Texarkana man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Texarkana's north Stateline Avenue.
Arkansas police say Scott Story, 45, was traveling north when he collided with an SUV. Story was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, Heidi Flemming Anthony, 43, is listed in critical condition.
The SUV driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.