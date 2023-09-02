TEXARKANA, Ark. – A caretaker convicted in the first-degree murder of an infant in July has filed for an appeal.
Jeffrey McPherson, 40, was arrested in May 2022 for the death of a 2-month-old after an autopsy ruled the infant’s death was homicide.
In January, his request for a bond reduction was denied, according to court records.
Before trial, McPherson requested bail to be set at a reasonable amount with a curfew, electronic monitoring or to report to a probation officer.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge, McPherson was convicted of evidence tampering which was enhanced due to his habitual offender status.
Since his conviction, McPherson has filed for an appeal and hired a Little Rock attorney specializing in appeals.