TEXARKANA, Ark. – A caretaker convicted in the first-degree murder of an infant in July has filed for an appeal.

Jeffrey McPherson, 40, was arrested in May 2022 for the death of a 2-month-old after an autopsy ruled the infant’s death was homicide.

In January, his request for a bond reduction was denied, according to court records.

Before trial, McPherson requested bail to be set at a reasonable amount with a curfew, electronic monitoring or to report to a probation officer.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, McPherson was convicted of evidence tampering which was enhanced due to his habitual offender status.

Since his conviction, McPherson has filed for an appeal and hired a Little Rock attorney specializing in appeals.

