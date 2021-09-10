TEXARKANA, Texas - A shooting on Belt Road in Texarkana, Texas left a 35-year-old man with a bullet wound to the abdomen Thursday night.
Police said the shooting was the results of an attempted robbery by two armed men who came to the door.
Sherrod Dawson, one of the victim’s brothers, was arrested for tampering with evidence after officers saw him pick up two cellphones and two boxes containing several bags of suspected marijuana from near where the victim was laying and trying to hide them.
Dawson had two traffic warrants. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail where his total bond was set at $10,620.
A second brother, Jerald Hopkins Jr., was also arrested on scene after investigators recognized him as someone who had an outstanding felony warrant for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting.
If anyone has any information about what happened, please call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.