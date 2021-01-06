TEXARKANA, Tx- According to a press release from the Texarkana, TX Police Department, 20-year-old Marques Thompson is wanted for possibly shooting the same man twice, as well as for other felony warrants.
Texarkana Police say a man was shot in the leg last week and they believe Thompson is to blame because the week prior, he shot the same man in the same side of town.
Police are concerned these incidents are connected, and they want to arrest Thompson before a deadly incident could occur.
Texarkana Police also say Thompson already has a couple felony warrants: one for violating probation on an Aggravated Assault conviction, and the other for Stalking and Intimidation.
If you know where Thompson is, call the Texarkana, TX Police Department at 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.