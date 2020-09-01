TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana police are searching for David Love, who is wanted for kidnapping, rape, residential burglary and theft of property.
Officers responded to a call of kidnappTuesday in the 2800 block of Pecan Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Officers say that when they arrived, they learned a 15-year-old victim was attacked by Love inside her house.
Love escaped from the scene in a stolen silver Ford Explorer with an Arkansas license 760 BYI.
Love is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with full sleeve tattoos on his arms.
He is considered very dangerous and officers advise to not approach him, but to call 911 if he is seen.