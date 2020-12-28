TEXARKANA, Texas — Twenty-seven year-old Chase Aaron Porier was shot and killed in his home Sunday but not before he was robbed of marijuana before being shot, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in news release.
The homicide happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Forest Circle in Texarkana. Deputies found Porier dead in his living room from a gunshot wound.
A witness who was administering first aid to Porier said two men showed up to Porier's house unnanounced. The men began arguing before Porier was shot and robbed.
Before leaving the house, the suspects took cell phones from the witness and Porier.
They left the scene in a blue two-door car with a black bumper. Investigators still have not identified the suspects.
If you have information on these men, call Investigator Chris Allison at (903)-628-6821 or call the Bowie County Sheriff's Office at (903)-798-3149.