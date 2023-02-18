TEXARKANA, Ark. - A large crowd gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Texarkana for the 8th annual Mardi Gras Carnival and Parade.
It's back after a 2 year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say their goal with Mardi Gras is to create a fun and safe environment where people can gather to create traditions and memories with their families.
The theme of this year's parade is "Rollin on Broad.
There were more than 50 floats entered into the parade.
The celebration also included retail vendors, live music, and a wide variety of food items.
Crossties Event Venue also hosted the Johnson Brothers Carnival.
Organizers say the event is not only family fun, but it's helping to bring life back into downtown.
"They've been working really hard to bring things to downtown and to be able to bring people down here. I think to see the stage and everything they've been building. Everything is super cool," explained DeLana Mills, Parade Organizer.
"We want to see something going on here every weekend, all year long. We want to do our part and bring fun stuff to Texarkana," said Steven Hollibush, Parade Organizer.
as part of the revitalization efforts, the city is working to build a new stage on Front Street Plaza and build bathrooms near the venue.
Organizers began planning for Mardi Gras back in November, and they're goal is to make it bigger and better each year.
Local businesses also participated in the this year's Mardi Gras.
All parade-goers who stopped in and visited the shops on broad were also entered in for a chance to win a door prize.