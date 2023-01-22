Texarkana Mardi Gras returns with music, parade on Feb. 18

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Mardi Gras festival and parade is coming back for its 8th year in downtown Texarkana.
This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad.”
Organizers say they're ready to bring Mardi Gras back after a two year break due to COVID.
They're hoping to get everyone excited not only about the event, but also about bringing back life to the entertainment district.
The celebration will be Saturday, February 18, and include retail vendors, live music, and a wide variety of food items.
The festival will open at 10 a.m.
The main parade will start at 3 p.m.
A street dance will take place in front of the 1894 Market Stage.
The Crossties Event Venue is also sponsoring a carnival for the weekend.
Organizers says Mardi Gras helps to boost the economy by drawing in a large crowd to downtown.
"With Mardi Gras they're here for downtown. They're not here for one specific business. They're here to have fun and to enjoy our downtown," said DeAnna O'Malley, Texarkana Mardi Gras organizer.
All parade-goers who stop in and visit the shops on Broad Street will be entered in for a door prize.
Their goal is to have 50 floats this year.
