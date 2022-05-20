TEXARKANA, Texas – Four men from Texarkana were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and firearms violations, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston of the Eastern District of Texas.
Deablo Deshon Lewis, 31; Michael Darnell Peacock, 37; Terrance Lamar Peacock, 31; and Justin Marshall Owens, 40, were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022.
According to the indictment, from November 2018 through March, Lewis, Michael Peacock, Terrance Peacock and Owens allegedly collaborated together and with others to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine, U-47700 and marijuana in the Texarkana area.
During this time, the defendants allegedly carried, possessed and used illegal firearms in conjunction with the drug distribution.
As a consequence of the defendants’ drug trafficking, three individuals died and one suffered serious bodily injury.
“If you, or someone you know, has experienced an opioid overdose as a result of taking one of these round blue pills–stamped with ‘M’ on one side and ‘30’ on the other–please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Increasingly, we are seeing more street drugs with deadly fentanyl added to them … and it is killing the users. More people need to be aware of this increasing trend that can kill the recreational drug user. Simply put, one pill can kill," Featherston said.
If convicted, the defendants face from 25 years to life in federal prison.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.
This case is being investigated by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.