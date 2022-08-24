Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions.
Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Organizer Shawntell Young started the "Jaqualyn's Light Prevails" foundation in 2019 after losing her 18-year old daughter, Jaqualyn Paxton, in an act of senseless gun violence.
She's working with several other mothers who've experienced that same kind of pain, and are now fighting for change by sharing their own heartbreak. One of their main goals is to get local kids involved in their mission make good choices and stop gun violence.
"We do have words of wisdom and words of encouragement for them. We're going to keep doing these events, whatever it takes to get them out, give a few words of gun safety and gun awareness, and respect for others and yourself and showing love," said Young.
Young also founded the Jaqualyn's Light Prevails scholarship program. She's already handed out 17 scholarships in just the last three years.
Students who apply are required to write an essay on the effects of gun violence on the community.
The mother's against gun violence group will be holding another event on Sept. 24 at Bramble Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on how to help in their efforts, call 870-772-2851.