TEXARKANA, Texas - A man was shot in front of his wife and two small children Friday afternoon in Texarkana, Texas.
Police arrested Alfred Reynolds on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say more charges are pending.
It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m., at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.
Police say Reynolds approached the drivers side of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The 31 year old man was struck once in the face.
Police say Reynolds used to date the victim's wife.