TEXARKANA, Texas – Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that took place Sunday morning around 10 a.m. at Grim Park across the street from Tiger Stadium.
The Texarkana police department received reports of gunfire near Ninth and Waterall streets.
A few minutes later, a car accident was reported of a White Impala crashing into a parked car in a yard at Summerhill Rd. and 13th street across from the Texas High School football field.
Police said the driver of the Impala was injured from a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital.