TEXARKANA, TX. - Texarkana, Texas police are investigating a homicide after receiving several calls of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The overnight shooting occurred at the Woodbridge Apts. in the 500 block of Belt Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered Laquinces Scott lying on the ground behind one of the buildings. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sonya Hopkins, 22, was arrested later by detectives and charged with murder. Hopkins is being held in the Bi-State Jail.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Texarkana police or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers.