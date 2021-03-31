TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police have issued a warning about deadly street drugs after a woman died of an overdose and her boyfriend was hospitalized.
Officers issued the warning after finding the 25-year-old woman dead in a home on Apache Trail. Her 27-year-old boyfriend was treated with three doses of Narcan before being taken to an area hospital, where police said he was "fighting for his life."
Police believe the couple took some street level narcotics laced with fentanyl or some other deadly product.
"We think they were talking about opioids, oxycontin, something like that. ... That's what they thought they were buying, but they wound up with something that may just like it, but it's laced with something else that's a dangerous and could kill you, said police spokesman Shawn Vaughn.
Police said they were called to the same neighborhood Wednesday afternoon for a 20-year-old woman who overdosed. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police warn anyone who has purchased street level drugs to not take them.