TEXARKANA, Texas --- The Texarkana police have issued a capital murder warrant for a 16-year-old male for a fatal shooting at The Oaks apartment complex earlier this month.
Officers had arrived on Dec. 13 to find one of the victims in the front yard of the apartment. Police then went inside to find two more victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, but one later died.
The third person is still in serious condition in a Little Rock hospital.
Because the shooting suspect is a juvenile, police are not releasing his name. Police are actively searching for him.