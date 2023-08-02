TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police kicked off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp today for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers.
Officers are hoping the experiences and activities students participate in this week will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Jackson Davis, Arkansas High School senior, is a PRIDE Academy graduate. He is now a peer leader.
“They can expect great connections with the officers, connections with peer leaders and great connections with all the people they'll be around, having fun and learning,” said Davis.
The PRIDE Academy Program includes 50 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas Middle School and dozens of youth peer leaders. Officers work as coaches for the students teaching them decision-making skills, coping techniques, enhanced self-esteem, and anger management.
PRIDE stands for "personal responsibility in daily effort."
In addition to classroom lessons, students will be bused to Camp Preston Hunt where the Boy Scouts will lead them in a variety of outdoor activities.
Students will also complete at least two community service projects.