TEXARKANA, AR - Texarkana Police are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Billy Ray Eddings, 31.
According to police, Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to 601 Fairview after complaints of shots fired in the area.
While in route to the call, officers learned that the shots fired complaint had been upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Eddings in the yard in front of the home.
Criminal investigators were called to the scene and quickly gathered evidence and information indicating Justin Howard Petty, 35, is responsible for the homicide.
An arrest warrant has been issued and officers are currently searching for Petty. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact TAPD CID at (903) 798-3154 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 794-STOP.