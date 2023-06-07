TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana, Texas police have made an arrest in the 2016 murder of Fred Griffin, who was found shot several times in his Waterman Street home in January of that year.
Traveyon Henderson, who was 17 years old in 2016, was booked into the Bi-State Jail Wednesday morning and charged with capital murder. Detectives obtained a warrant for Henderson two years ago, but had to wait until he was released from prison on an unrelated charge before it could be served. A custody hold was placed on him so once he completed his sentence on the other charge then he was transported to Texarkana.
Texarkana police also have a capital murder warrant for another man in Griffin's death. He is held in prison on another crime.
Like Henderson, he will be taken to Texarkana once he is released from TDCJ. Because he was 15 years old and a juvenile when this happened, his identity can't be released, police said.
Detectives believe that robbery was the motive behind the murder.
"I'm extremely proud of the work that our detectives have done on this case over the years. The fact that they never gave up is what has brought us to this moment and the ability to give Mr. Griffin's family some degree of closure. They've done an outstanding job," said Police Chief Kevin Schutte.