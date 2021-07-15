TEXARKANA, Texas - Investigators are looking for a man they believe is connected to a shooting Thursday morning.
Cornell Brown Jr. currently is a person of interest and no charges are filed against him. Detectives just need to locate and speak to him.
According to the Texarkana Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West 3rd Street around 10:30 a.m.
Details are limited, but police say it appears that a man at a business there was shot while sitting in a car.
The victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries. No word on the victim's current status.
To report Brown's location, call the Texarkana police at 903-798-3116.