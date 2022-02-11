TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana, Texas, district judge issued a court order Thursday authorizing the release of a juvenile's identity in the December shooting deaths of Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young.
Another 17-year-old man was also shot several times during the incident that happened inside an apartment at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
A capital murder warrant for Kevonte Collins, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was issued a few days later. Collins was not immediately identified because of his age. But the court order changed that.
Texarkana police have been looking for Collins without success. They believe he left the Texarkana area and went to the DFW metroplex. But he's been spotted a few times locally in the last couple of weeks.
Collins is considered "a very dangerous young man who we need to get off the streets," police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call at 903-798-3116. Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Calls can be made anonymously to 903-793-STOP.