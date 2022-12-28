TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who stole a co-worker's debit card from her unattended purse at their workplace.
In October, the victim found that 23 Cash App transactions were made from her debit card in five days despite having her debit card in her possession.
Kenya Moore, was later found alone on the employer’s video going through the victim’s purse where she kept it hidden at work.
TTPD has issued a felony warrant for fraudulent use of debit card information and Detective Warren Smith is seeking help in locating her.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moore, please contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.