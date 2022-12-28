TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are asking for the publics help finding a woman accused of stealing a co-worker's debit card from her unattended purse at their workplace.
In October, the victim found that 23 Cash App transactions were made from her debit card in five days despite having her debit card in her possession.
Kenya Moore was later found alone on the employer’s video going through the victim’s purse where she kept it hidden at work.
Police issued a felony warrant for fraudulent use of debit card information.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moore should contact Texarkana Texas police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.