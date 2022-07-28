TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police have issued a community safety alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a suspect in three robberies that happened within the past week in the Highland Park neighborhood.
Police believe the robberies were committed by the same man. Officers were close by when the calls came in but were unable to find him.
Officers think he lives or regularly visits near where the crimes took place. He was on foot during each one.
The first happened at 9:30 a.m. July 20 when the armed man walked up to a worker sitting in his truck outside a house in the 3800 block of Pine Street. The gunman demanded money then left.
At about 4:30 p.m. on July 26, the robber walked into a house where a painter was working in the 700 block of W. 39th. Again, he was armed with a gun and demanded the victim's money.
The latest was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday as another worker was taking a break outside a house on which he was working in the 3800 block of Magnolia. The suspect walked up to him with a gun.
The man is described as a light-skinned Black male, who is about 6 feet tall with a large build. At least one of the victims said the suspect had star tattoos under both eyes.
Police ask anyone who sees a man fitting that description and walking in this neighborhood to call 911 immediately. Or if anyone knows the identity of the suspect, call at 903-798-3116.