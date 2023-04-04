TEXARKANA, Texas – The mayors of Texarkana, Ark., and Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday joined with CASA Texarkana to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention month.
Supporters wore blue in recognition of the importance of communities working together with families to prevent child abuse and neglect .
CASA officials said they cannot reduce abuse and neglect alone.
Anyone interested in helping change the life of a child by volunteering or making a donation to the mission, should visit casatexarkana.org.