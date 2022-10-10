TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback.
A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs.
As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son.
After returning from World War II, Buddy Ledwell and his father started in the lumber business.
They opened their first truck shop in 1955, and now make truck bodies, trailers. They also offer parts and service.
Ledwell now employs almost 500 people.
The city is encouraging residents to share posts about your favorite locally made products.