The Texarkana area is getting ready for the season's first snow and freezing temperatures.
Though they aren't expecting a heavy wintry mix, emergency crews have been working to prepare by pre-treating the roads.
Crews at the city shop in Texarkana, Arkansas have about 40 tons of sand on hand to treat potentially icy roads.
"We'll have our sand trucks loaded Thursday evening. If we get calls of icing we'll go to our main intersections first, and then go to the subsidiaries roads," said Tim Carter, Texarkana, Arkansas Street Superintendent.
Carter says they'll be monitoring the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits, which is more than 250 miles of roadways and bridges.
The crew will be equipped with two sand trucks and a tractor hauling a spreader box.
Both sides of the city have also pre-treated major roadways with brine solution, which helps prevent ice from sticking to the road.
"Everybody is looking ahead and hoping nothing happens, but preparing just in case," explained Officer Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department PIO.
Officer Vaughn says even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.
Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
Officer Vaughn is urging all motorists to drive cautiously and stay alert behind the wheel.
"Slow it down a little bit and give yourself extra time to get wherever you need to be. If you don't need to go somewhere, and it does turn bad, just stay at home," said Vaughn.
TXDOT officials say if your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal, or brakes.
Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction.
Then straighten your vehicle.