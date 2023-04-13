TEXARKANA, Texas – In the wake of Texarkana’s recent drug overdose deaths, Grace Counseling clinic is giving out free K2 tests for the area.
A joint press conference was held two weeks ago by officials in Bowie and Miller counties and in Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas addressing the recent uptick in deaths caused by tainted K2, which is a synthetic marijuana.
Bowie County’s health authority, Dr. Matt Young, said the number of fatal overdoses has caused a public health emergency.
Regarding the giveaway, Grace Clinic Manager Shelley Cloninger said, "This may help shed some light on the seriousness of this situation and help others before it is too late."
Grace Counseling is located in the Crown Executive Plaza at 6500 Summerhill Road, Suite 2B in Texarkana, Texas and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.