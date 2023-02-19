TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana’s Run the Line Half-Marathon starts off with a bang Sunday morning and is unique since runners can boast they ran two states in one race.
Approximately 600 runners took off at the Bi-State Justice Center on the Texas side and ran down a portion of State Line Ave., through the Nix Creek trail, Spring Lake Park and finished at the Hopkins Icehouse in Arkansas.
John Baker of Boston, Mass., originally from Atlanta, Texas, took first place in Run the Line and was also last year’s winner.
Taking the women’s title for 2023 is Elizabeth Gillette, a former acclaimed runner from Trinity Christian High School.
The race is a joint venture between the nonprofit Partnership for The Pathway and the Team Texarkana Running Club.
Several competitors use this race in preparation for the upcoming Boston Marathon in April.