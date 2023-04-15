TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival celebrated both cities on either side of the line downtown on Saturday.
The contents of the 1973 time capsule, unsealed on Friday, were on display at the Museum of Regional History.
Texarkana Museum System Board President Velvet Cool said in December, Texarkana locals will once again bury a time capsule for the next generation to discover.
A ceremony kicked off the free festival with vintage footage of Texarkana’s 150 years of history beginning when the first city lots were sold in 1873.
Live music and food trucks were on hand for the celebrants while the crowd reflected on an earlier, nostalgic time in the twin cities.