TEXARKANA, Texas – Now that school is out, many folks have been asking the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation department when the Rotary Splash Pad will be open at Spring Lake Park.
Unfortunately, some ordered parts and special paint for necessary updates and repairs have been back-ordered.
The department said the parts were expected months ago, but due to a slow supply chain, the maintenance crew still awaits and is eager to efficiently open the splash pad as soon as possible.
Check for updates to an opening date at the Texarkana,Texas Parks & Recreation Facebook page.