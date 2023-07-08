TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Ball on Saturday was quite the party with all 275 tickets sold out over a week before the scheduled date.
The event commemorates the ball held in Texarkana in 1926 during the celebration of the United States’ 150th year.
Community Engagement Manager and Chairman for the TXK150 Committee Keith Beason said both sides of the line are celebrating the first sales of city lots in 1873.
Birthday events have taken place in the city all year, so more events are yet to come.